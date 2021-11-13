Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.65. Approximately 349,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 149,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLIQ shares. Eight Capital reiterated a “tender” rating on shares of Alcanna in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60. The company has a market cap of C$363.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

