Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.07 and last traded at $50.07. Approximately 107,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,464,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

