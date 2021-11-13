Alkaline Water’s (WTER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.96. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.35.
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.
