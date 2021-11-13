Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($4.49) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.43). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Allakos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Allakos by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,640,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

