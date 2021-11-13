Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.09.

Get Allakos alerts:

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. Allakos has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,837,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 106.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.