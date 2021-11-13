Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ALGT traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.20. The stock had a trading volume of 89,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average is $199.10. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $144.99 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

