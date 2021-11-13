Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $617.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

