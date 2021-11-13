Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.02. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Almaden Minerals worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

