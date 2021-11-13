Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $5,827,906.56 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALNY opened at $170.87 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.83 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

