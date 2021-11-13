Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 113,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,047. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

