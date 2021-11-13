Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ASPS opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

