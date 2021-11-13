ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALXO opened at $45.93 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

