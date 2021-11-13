Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 3,611 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.14.

WIX stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average is $244.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

