Amalgamated Bank Buys 15,672 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

BCC stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

