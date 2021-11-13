Amalgamated Bank Has $1.03 Million Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 68.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

