Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,782,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 878,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 512,766 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.24 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,123 shares of company stock worth $4,451,930. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

