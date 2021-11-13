Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $110,321,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,437,000 after acquiring an additional 553,816 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,686,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4,231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 234,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

