Amalgamated Bank Purchases 46,007 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 449.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Realogy by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 682,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Realogy by 48.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after acquiring an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.58.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

