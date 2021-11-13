Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Director Finser Mark Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 264,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

