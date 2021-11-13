Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Director Finser Mark Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 264,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.
