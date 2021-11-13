Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Ambu A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambu A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AMBBY opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

