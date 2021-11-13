American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. On average, analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Resources by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

