American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AMSC opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.