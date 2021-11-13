American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Cowen

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. American Well has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.