Ameris Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.