AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico Sells 69,803 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AME traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $140.26. 575,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,065. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

