Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

