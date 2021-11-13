AMO Coin Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $46.13 million and $823,431.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00225640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00087190 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

