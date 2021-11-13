Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 10,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $21.30 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

