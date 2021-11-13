Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.70

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 8987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 125,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

