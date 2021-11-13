Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AMPY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 883,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,399. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

In other news, Director David Proman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan S. Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify Energy worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

