Analysts Anticipate Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADIL. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research boosted their price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

