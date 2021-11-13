Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

