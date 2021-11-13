Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $6.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.11 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,388. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

