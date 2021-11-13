Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $181,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,411. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $323.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.63%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

