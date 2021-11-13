Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.08. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 274,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 657,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

