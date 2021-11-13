Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SkillSoft stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 490,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $2,529,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

