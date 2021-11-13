Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agenus by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

