Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,599,579 shares of company stock valued at $101,327,713. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.