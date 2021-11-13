Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report sales of $639.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $625.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.90 million. Ares Management reported sales of $406.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

ARES stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

