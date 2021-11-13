Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.85. 91,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,732,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

