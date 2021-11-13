Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 2,130,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

