Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Livent reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $32.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.78, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

