Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Nov 13th, 2021

Analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Shares of PRVB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 420,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $24,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 99,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Provention Bio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

