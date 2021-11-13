Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

SBRA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 2,787,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,739. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

