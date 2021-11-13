Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,809.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in NuVasive by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NuVasive by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 110,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

