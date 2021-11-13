Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 191.25

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.25 ($2.50).

Several research firms have recently commented on BTA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.