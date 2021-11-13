Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $97.68

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.91. 3,415,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,221. Chewy has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,845.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

