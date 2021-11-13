Analysts Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $83.11

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,997. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.