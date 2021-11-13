Analysts Set Expectations for Nevro Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nevro in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($3.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

