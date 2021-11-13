Analysts Set Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target at $10.00

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,712. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.